Letter: Kavanaugh not suitable for court

Regarding the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and regardless of his guilt or innocence to the sexual harassment charges against him, his conduct in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee disqualifies him from sitting on the highest court in the nation. Belligerent, out of control with his emotions, and blaming the Democratic party for his situation adds up to a man lacking emotional intelligence and self awareness. We should expect a high caliber of character from all judges but especially those on the Supreme Court. We need judges who are open minded, nonpartisan and in control under pressure. Brett Kavanaugh is not that man.
Frances Bresnahan, Eltopia
