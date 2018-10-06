Letter: Local government: stop taxing me

Re: Michael Laverings letter on 9-28-18.
As to you being fed up with I-1634 backers, I’m fed up with local and state entities sticking their greedy hands in my pocket. The taxpayers, ie: citizens, voted to not have taxes on groceries.
It’s evident in your letter that you don’t think people can determine for themselves what’s healthy. So therefore, we should let local or state government decide that for us through a tax? Really? I think not.
As to the “Sin Tax” that has been implemented, it has only enriched tax coffers. We still have numerous DUI infractions and/or deaths contributed to the consumption of these commodities. While some costs may have been reduced, society still pays as most users are uninsured.
I don’t believe we elect people to spend their time figuring out how to continually raise taxes on the citizens.
My Vote, My Choice - Yes on I-1634
Melodie “MJ” Walker, Kennewick
