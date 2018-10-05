Letter: Killian the choice for county clerk

Franklin County is extremely fortunate to have Superior County Clerk Michael Killian. The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is effective, customer oriented, and provides outstanding service. Killian is a lifelong Franklin County resident, and a military veteran.
In contrast, Killian’s opponent has lived in Franklin County for less than 10 months. Experience? Flight attendant, owning a copy/mailing facility, and working for the Benton County clerk. While working in Benton County, she was demoted from highest to lowest position in the department in lieu of termination for soliciting legal advice from fellow employees, violating RCW 2.48.170/2.48.180.
The clerk’s responsibilities are extremely important. Clerks are responsible for: administration of court records and exhibits; financial officer of the courts; quasi-judicial officer (issuance of writs, subpoenas and other court-related orders); ex-officio clerk of the court; justice system administrator; and departmental administrator.
Franklin County has a clear choice as to who will best serve residents and carry out these important functions. An outstanding county clerk in Michael Killian, or an individual whosel experience is limited to distributing beverages/air sickness bags, making copies/applying postage to parcels, and inappropriately seeking legal advice from fellow employees.
Join me in supporting our Superior Court Clerk Michael Killian.
Roger E. Lenk, Franklin County
