Letter: Herald endorses the status quo

Your editorial board says the challenger Christine Brown is one of the most impressive Democratic candidates we have ever seen in the 4th Congressional District. You then go on to support the “quiet and careful” Republican who has done nothing except unconditionally support the Republican administration that attacks our free press, cripples our democratic ideals, and undermines our institutions. Newhouse fails to speak out, and votes the party line 97 percent of the time as the Republican House continually fails their duty as a check on the administration.
The editorial board says we may not agree with his voting record on national issues, but Newhouse has been effective in standing up to the Trump administration when it mattered locally. Obviously, the Herald does not consider ACA, DACA, the Farm bill, or tax relief benefiting corporations or the rich as local issues. You note that Newhouse did not sign the discharge petition that would have forced a House vote on the DACA immigration bill that had bipartisan support because Trump might veto it. How does this action serve his constituents? Newhouse is clearly failing in his job representing the interests of this region, yet you endorse him.
Stan Moon, Richland
