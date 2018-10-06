Letter: Re-elect Klippert in Eighth District

This November, voters in the 8th District have the opportunity to send a true constitutional conservative back to Olympia. Brad Klippert has proved to be a tireless and effective representative for the issues that are most important.
These include a balanced budget without raising taxes; supporting good teachers who help young people receive the best possible education; protecting our property and water rights; reducing regulations so our businesses can grow and provide family-wage jobs.
With his law enforcement background, Brad is committed to strong public safety. He has fought to stop the spread of marijuana in our communities, and he is staunchly pro-life. For these reasons and more, I urge you to support Brad Klippert with your vote on Nov. 6.
Kenneth Reithmayr, Kennewick
Comments