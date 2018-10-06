Letter: Wallaces’ reboot put family on road

Many of us have been dreaming to travel around the globe, but something always stops us: lack of finances, job, kids, family, and the list just goes on. But what if I told you that it was possible to visit over 19 countries in about one year with four kids of different ages?
Every era in time has a hero and every city has a legend. For me, the most adventurous family in the Tri-Cities is the Wallaces. In June 2017, they sold their house, cars; started world-schooling their kids, bought tickets to Spain and have been traveling internationally ever since. In their youtube videos, they highlight the most precious moment of their nomadic life from so many different perspectives! Every family member belongs to a different age category and everybody is just so unique, which makes their blog even more exciting!
The Wallace family is “setting the world on fire” with their laughs, service, and love. They are the modern-day heroes, who despite the odds, follow their dreams and help others in any way they can. They are our legends, so let’s support them together!
Vlada Mykhailova, Richland
