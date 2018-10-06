Letter: Lease wording uncompassionate

A few months ago I wrote a letter saying that we needed to accommodate those who use marijuana and have disabilities. However, since my writing, I signed a new lease at my apartment building that doesn’t allow even medical use of marijuana and goes further to state, “takes precedence over any state laws allowing for the medicinal or recreational use of marijuana” and says that no use is tolerated on the premises.
Such uncompassionate behavior written into the lease would be okay if it weren’t for a more compassionate state medical use law.
Eric Kalia, Richland
Comments