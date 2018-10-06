Letter: Dubious decisions by editorial board

Let me get this straight - in two races vital to most readers, the TCH has apparently spoken with forked-tongue, per se:
Brown vs Newhouse - the TCH declared it did not agree with the votes cast by Newhouse (who supported party lines), but decided to support him as opposed to a “passionate” Brown.
Regev vs Klippert - the TCH did not agree with the votes by Klippert, and thus supported the challenger, Regev (new to the scene, but not as new as Brown).
How does this work? It doesn’t add up. I am suspicious of the conflicting stances taken by these two editorials, and I would welcome further enlightenment. In this unprecedented time of our history as a democracy, we need folks who represent us, you- me!
If you feel the “passion” of Brown, and the commitment of Regev, to “save” our democracy, put an end to this childish tribalism - Vote for them (ask the TCH on your own, possibly they will manufacture some sort of answer).
It does matter, vote, please.
Aaron Holloway, Richland
