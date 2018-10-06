Letter: Vote Blasdel for county coroner

Dan Blasdel is getting my vote, and I hope he gets yours too.
Dan is a recognized dedicated servant to the citizens of Franklin County, previously serving as a death investigator and currently as Franklin County coroner. As coroner, Dan strives to give families resolution. Death investigations are fully examined to provide answers for the affected families and the community.
Dan has demonstrated his abilities and shown that he will go the extra mile, and even climb a couple of hills when necessary. Most importantly, Coroner Blasdel has a proven track record and has shown with his tenacity that justice is important to him.
Dan is a solid man with a deep heart. He is an asset to our diverse community, and we greatly benefit from his service. Please be sure to vote.
Laura Hanses, Pasco
