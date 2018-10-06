Letter: We need to boot Rep. Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse refuses to condemn separating children from their parents at the border under Donald Trump’s cruel “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Did campaign contributions from General Dynamics, which has a contract to warehouse the children, influence him?
While ignoring children being ripped away from their parents, he voted for a farm bill that benefits his farming operation, eliminates conservation provisions and makes it more difficult to qualify for food stamps. That legislation puts money in his pocket, and ignores everyone else’s needs. Acting ethically, he would abstain.
TCH’s own Editorial Board said, “We may not agree with his voting record on many national issues, but Newhouse has been effective in standing up to the Trump administration when it mattered locally…”
Is that really true? Newhouse talks the good talk about immigration reform, yet can’t stand up to Trump’s bullying. He hides from his constituents, makes empty promises and leaves Dreamers in limbo.
Newhouse’s greatest talent may be avoiding constituents’ questions while never missing a photo opportunity. Can a congressperson who avoids his constituents actually be responsive to their needs?
We need a strong congressperson responsive to constituents in the Fourth District. We need the independent voice of Christine Brown.
Dori Luzzo Gilmour, Richland
