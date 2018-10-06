Letter: Register to vote; there’s still time

It’s not too late to register to vote in the Nov. 6 elections. The deadline for on-line and mail-in voter registrations, name and address changes, and other updates is Oct. 8. In-person registrations for new voters are accepted until Oct. 29 at the Auditor’s Office, which has branches in Kennewick, Richland and Prosser for residents of Benton County. The Franklin County Auditor’s Office is in Pasco. See their websites for details: https://www.bentonauditor.com or https://franklincountyauditor.com
The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Benton & Franklin Counties is hosting a series of candidate forums in October to introduce the candidates and give people an opportunity to hear their views. See www.lwv-bf.org for the dates and times of the forums. Also check the on-line voting guide, https://www.vote411.org, for the candidates’ positions.
The League is also offering a voter education workshop on Sunday, Oct. 14 from 2:30- 4 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, Conference Room B. Topics covered will include how to judge a candidate in seven steps, where to find information on the candidates and ballot issues, and more. Please vote!
The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties
Diane Molleson, Richland
Comments