Letter: Lying to Senate not disqualifying

If the FBI investigation concludes that Brett Kavanaugh probably did sexually assault classmates as an adolescent, should this disqualify him for the Supreme Court? I think the answer is no because:
As an adult, he may be totally reformed, even exemplary.
Similar behavior as an adult and boasting about it is apparently not a disqualification for being president. Are the character standards for a Supreme Court justice more stringent than for the president, who selects Supreme Court nominees and is entrusted as commander in chief?
Thanks to Democrats in 2013 and Republicans in 2017, the minority party can no longer block or stall voting on executive branch nominations by filibuster. Only a simple majority is needed to confirm. It is inconceivable that any Republican senator will vote no. It’s also inconceivable that any Democratic senator will vote yes. Qualifications or lack thereof are irrelevant. Since there are more Republicans than Democrats in the current Senate, the result is not in doubt. Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
Based on the same reasoning, lying to the Judiciary Committee is also not a disqualification.
The only transgressions heinous enough for disqualification are insufficient fealty to Tweety Bird and party disloyalty.
Brett Menaker, Kennewick
