Letter: Be careful about rush to judgment

My opinion has nothing to do with politics. I am completely appalled and ashamed to be a woman.
Let me clarify that I am not saying that Dr. Ford or Judge Kavanaugh is right or wrong. My problem is with all of these allegations coming forward after years and years have gone by.
Mathew 7: Verse 1&2 Judge not that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again
I have witnessed all this viciousness without any consideration of how lives are being ruined (maybe forever) on both sides. So I suggest to all that who rush to judgment, please consider maybe cleaning out your own closet before confronting without knowing the complete facts first.
I also have some skeletons in my closet, but I choose to be quiet so as not to ruin someone’s life. If this is offensive to anyone, then all I can say is “the truth hurts.”
Sharon Wells, Kennewick
