Letter: Country is headed the wrong way

Let me be clear. I do not support the president. I am a self-described bleeding-heart liberal. Brett Kavanaugh....you’re getting a raw deal. I must put this delicately, so as to not receive death threats. (should be tongue-in-cheek; but today?) Anyway, who among us is so darn perfect? Excusing sexual assault? Hell, no. Liberals, take another sip of chai tea with your cranberry scone...or whatever the rich ones of us do in the morning. If you were to be scrutinized as much as Mr. Kavanaugh is, you’d be fighting for your survival as well. I graduated from high school in ’85. All men who did the same, tell your wives about your antics. Better yet, tell your boss. Your secretary.....your children. To those who judge, we must assume you all have done nothing in your past that would preclude you from your high horse. Oops, I forgot about the new American Way. We talk about others to make ourselves superior. I hope this hits home to at least one leftist reader. This country is going.....the wrong way.
Anthony Crawford, Pasco
