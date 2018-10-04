Letter: Research shows teen brain differs

I adamantly disagree with Lou Knesek’s opinion in a letter to the editor, “Go to bed earlier, sleepy students.” (Sept. 27, 2018)
It only takes a few minutes to research that teen brains function differently when it comes to sleep. This research has been available for well over 20 years, by the way.
Perhaps less sermonizing about ‘ “lights out … who’s the boss”’ and more teen brain research is in order. Historically, school start times have been a variety of times and arbitrarily set.
Van E. Cummings
