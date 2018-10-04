Letter: Democrats unfair to Kavanaugh

How many of you found the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh appalling? Liberals are easily the most vindictive people on this earth. They don’t want the truth. They only want to destroy Judge Kavanaugh and his family for their own political interests. How sad is that? To live your life for the purpose of extinguishing anyone who believes differently than you. Hitleresque?
I was impressed with how Republicans treated his accuser. They didn’t taunt her nor bait her with innuendo. No questions like “What did your Dad think about a 15/year-old girl going to a house where she knew it was her and some drunk young boys with reputations for hard partying?” They could have needled her with the same disdain their cohorts grilled Mr. Kavanaugh with. No, they respected her. Feinstein induced memories and treated her with kid gloves.
Those who vote Democrat should take notice of the immature, cry-baby behavior of your leaders. All of you who think Kavanaugh is an angry white man …. well, he is, and rightfully so! He is fighting for his very dignity which Democrats are fighting to destroy. Confirm Brett Kavanaugh and let’s get America back on track.
Bruce A. Stemp, Kennewick
Comments