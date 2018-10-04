Letter: Ideologues not best to serve us

Ideologues, like Dan Newhouse and Brad Klippert, make lousy representatives. They appear as strong, principled leaders but in reality, they are ideologically frozen and incapable of adjusting positions to represent constituencies. Newhouse famously disregarded his constituents’ desires to vote against internet privacy, continues to harm his district by reducing health care, and harms our environment by supporting rabid deregulation. Dan’s lack of concern for our access to health care and clean air and water is alarming, but OUR concerns clash with HIS ideology. Klippert, likewise, is inflexible and, more concerningly, reliably votes against teachers and education.
Ideologues wedded to their narrow perspectives are incapable of representational governance. Letters addressing issues elicit canned responses that justify inflexibility without acknowledging constituent concerns. It is time for us to elect real, true representatives; who will listen and care about us and are not frozen or trapped in faulty ideologies. I plan to vote for a candidate who understands our local and national issues, is able to think for themselves, and can solve problems by talking to us, their constituents. I want representation, not canned ideology.
I urge you to vote accordingly this next election. Vote for someone who cares for us, not just for themselves.
Chuck Henager, Kennewick
