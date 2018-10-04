Letter: Vote Raebel for Benton coroner

As the president of Tri Cities Lodge #7 Fraternal Order of Police representing over 480 members of law enforcement officers in the Tri-Cities, we endorse Jamie Raebel for Benton County coroner. His work ethic, professionalism and compassion make him an ideal candidate for working with families during their times of concern when losing a family member or friend. In addition, his experience in death investigations and homicides as a 37-year career police officer is so important when working with law enforcement agencies.
These agencies have such confidence in Jamie’s abilities to be the coroner that two former Benton County sheriffs (Larry Taylor & Steve Keane) and current Sheriff Jerry Hatcher have all endorsed him, as well as other chiefs and sheriffs in the community.
Hope you can see the trend of support for Jamie. Keep in mind a coroner does not have to be a doctor, a medical professional or forensic pathologist. He is responsible for coordinating with the involved agencies and scheduling the autopsy for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death and the manner of how it occurred. I hope you will vote with law enforcement - Vote Jamie Raebel.
Scott Warren, President, Kennewick
