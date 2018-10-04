Letter: Why I won’t vote for Newhouse

TCH’s recommendation of Dan Newhouse (9/23), exemplifies why we have two of our country’s biggest problems (electing new candidates, and the national debt.) Communities don’t want to lose the political clout their current politicians have (i.e., seniority, experience, relationships) by electing someone new.
As a result, …the longer their term, the more secure their seat. I can understand why newspapers focus on their local communities. To most, it is where their customers are, and their work site.
“What are local taxes being used for? Who’s opening, closing, hiring? etc.” Most of this info is provided to us by the “local” paper. Big media usually overlook small-town America.
You say “Newhouse has been effective in standing up to the Trump administration when it mattered locally, and for that reason we’d like to see him return.” But nationally, he supports Trumps’ policies 96.5 percent of the time (fivethirtyeight.com). This is where Trump’s strength comes from. Sometimes the needs of our country outweigh mine, or those of my local community.
I will not vote for Newhouse, because I do not support Trump. That is also why I will (and encourage others to also) vote for Christine Brown!
And like you, I “find her fervor…inspiring.”
D. L. (Andy) Anderson, Richland
