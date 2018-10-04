Letter: Democrats’ ideas are just wrong

In my opinion, voting for Democrats on the national or state level is destructive to our nation and state. At least the Republicans give us hope. Democrat politicians in general support open borders, sanctuary cities, criminal rights more than victim rights, killing the unborn, more taxes, bigger controlling government, extreme socialism, liberal judges, anti-nuclear energy, anti the Second Amendment, against school choice, voting rights for non-citizens, radical expensive climate change laws that will have minimal to no impact, against the clearing of underbrush and dead trees in our forests to help reduce forest fires, taking the fruits of one’s labor and giving it to someone else, and globalism over nationalism.
Bottom line the leadership of the Democrat party both nationally and in our state and all those who vote for them whether they realize it or not help support their agenda above. They are against most everything that will make and keep our nation and state great.
Even though many if not most of these are good people with good intentions, self-delusional educated people are influencing them down the wrong path.
Lee Walter, West Richland
Comments