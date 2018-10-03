Letter: Work to prevent school bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC) would like to encourage students to Change The Culture at their school. Make friends with someone you don’t know at school. If you’ve ever been isolated from others, you know what it feels like to be left out. Or even if you were never isolated, imagine how it would feel. Be a leader. Take action. Challenge Others To Be Kind.
Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day: Celebrate coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, LGBTQ questioning or as an ally. STAND UP for Others. When you see someone being bullied, be brave and STAND UP for them. If you don’t feel safe, get the help of an adult immediately.
Be part of the solution - not the problem! Make it so that #NOONEEATSALONE. Include other students in school activities. Include other students in after-school activities. Learn about each other. At one point or another, each of us has felt insecure, or stressed out, or alone. It is important to remind our friends and classmates that we are all in it together, and we are there to listen and support each other.
Andrea Aldous, Richland
