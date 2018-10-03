Letter: Time for cancer cure; let’s drop the pink

As we welcome October, here again comes pink everything for breast cancer awareness. After 26 years of this pink obsession, we’ve had enough “awareness.” Where’s the cure?
All those pink T-shirts or pink trinkets you buy for breast cancer are merely an effort at education and awareness. Enough already — we’re all aware. This pink silliness is a slap in the face for those dealing with breast cancer and trivializes the disease that each year means 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and more than 40,920 will die (www.breastcancer.org).
If you want to do something for breast cancer, don’t buy pink pens, tees, or footballs because you are just subsidizing a corporate marketing campaign. Instead, donate to breast cancer research at the organization of your choice such as Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Fred Hutch, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, California Breast Cancer Research Program, or Massachusetts Institute of Technology Breast Cancer Research.
In addition, women may want to read the article “What if Everything They Told You About Breast Cancer Was Wrong?” at https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2015/10/faulty-research-behind-mammograms-breast-cancer/
Launa Morasch, Richland
