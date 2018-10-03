Letter: Coroner must first be an investigator

Curtis McGary’s campaign material depicts the coroner as a compassionate figure, whose job it is to walk families through the days following the loss of their loved one. While not untrue, this is an incomplete picture. State statute describes the role of the coroner as an investigator, first and foremost. Assisting the family during this time is part of the coroner’s role, an important piece -- but only a piece.
Dan Blasdel is the only candidate for Franklin County coroner who has the required investigative experience -“- the only one who has any experience at all in this vital, central function of the position as law defines, and has demonstrated such by achieving the title of Diplomate of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
Dan has a history of putting his political career second to his service to our community- even when doing so isn’t popular- shouldering wholly unwarranted scrutiny and criticism at times -- which is refreshingly selfless today.
It’s a privilege to work under his tutelage, and to call him a friend. So as a member of Alpha Phi Sigma, a deputy oroner, and an ABMDI Diplomate, I happily endorse Dan Blasdel for Franklin County coroner.
Phillip Morton, D-ABMDI, Pasco
