Letter: Vote Leach for Benton coroner

I have known Bill Leach for the past four years and been able to work with and be mentored by him. In my experience working beside him, he is very thorough and meticulous in his work and leaves no detail left unchecked. He is a consummate teacher and trainer, making sure all involved, including fellow employees, on-scene officers and family members are informed and understand every detail of the process. He treats every investigation with the utmost importance and provides the same level of service and caring to every individual.
Having worked in the coroner’s office for the past four years, I clearly recognize the need for an experienced, qualified person to take the helm, and that qualified and experienced person is Bill Leach. Bill has spent the last 22 years faithfully serving the citizens of Benton County, with the last 5 years spent working at the coroner’s office. He has been directly involved in over 800 death investigations in Benton County. His experience and qualifications are unmatched, and I have full confidence in his abilities to provide the best service possible to the citizens of Benton County.
Join me in electing William Leach for Benton County coroner.
Nicole Lee, Pasco
