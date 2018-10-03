Letter: Can pro-life really be pro-death?

A tragic assignment for nurses is caring for a dying pregnant woman. I’ve helplessly watched pregnant women die. You can lose some parts of your body and survive. But your five vital organs: brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, must all function adequately, or you soon die. They may be healthy enough to sustain one person’s life; but not strong enough to also meet the needs of a growing embryo. Thus, an old infection or abnormality kills the dying embryo and its mother. The Bible doesn’t mention any special heaven for dead women.
So far, this year, Letters to the Editor opposing abortion were all written by men. None of these letters mentioned women. Are women’s lives irrelevant? Their letters were preoccupied with embryos, which require a living mother. The beauty of abortion is that dying women’s lives are saved.
It is pathetic that some religions and some governments aren’t satisfied. They prefer that women die rather than that sick women have lifesaving surgery. What they are really saying, is that American women are subhuman slaves.
If a pregnant woman cannot give birth to a living child, does she deserve to live? Is “Pro-Life” actually Pro-Death?
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
