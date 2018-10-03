Letter: We can do better; character missing

President Trump is flawed like all of us, his sexual issues don’t compare to JFK or President Clinton. That does not mean that his actions are OK, but it does show how partisan the Democrats are. His tweets remind me of a angry juvenile, and I wish that he would be more careful with his comments!
However, the resist and obstruct actions are like someone in an airplane at 30,000 feet killing the pilot because they don’t like him. Do they care about the damage this doing to America? I miss the honesty, character, and integrity that both parties used to share. We can all do better!
Dennis Brake, Pasco
