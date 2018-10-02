Letter: Maybe she’s not really “one of us”

I’ve heard and read she’s “one of us.” Supporters have remarked her farm roots eminently qualify her for Congress. Do several years on the public dole grant her a lifetime House seat?
Really?
Where is the outrage from farmer McMorris-Rodgers for the folks stuck with unsalable soybeans? Where’s the indignation for a cabinet of ring-kissing incompetents? Quieter than January cowpies when the GOP gave away the lion’s share of $1.4 trillion to billionaires. Did she cheer the president fawning all over the alpha-Russian in Helsinki? Speaking of, nothing jogs my memory of Rodgers championing three U.S. security agencies for telling the American people yes, Russia indeed interfered with the elections in 2016; was she too busy reading “The New Tsar?”
Now I’m told cheap TV ads decry how Rodgers’ opponent’s party allows more crime than what’s depicted in “Natural Born Killers.” But not one word about emoluments, caging kids, uber-rich tax cuts, and enough lies to stretch her boss’ Pinocchio nose from Boston to Honolulu.
I ask you, Ms. Rodgers, have you bothered reading the Constitution lately? Article II?
She’s “one of us.” Okie-dokie, then let’s put her back out to pasture.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Comments