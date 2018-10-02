Letter: Outgoing coroner endorses Leach

I have been the Benton County coroner for the past 8 years. I am asking you to join me in electing William “Bill” Leach the next Benton County coroner.
I am endorsing Bill Leach because he is the only candidate with actual experience working in a coroner’s office. He has been working at the Benton County Coroner’s Office for the past five years. He has completed over 700 medicolegal death investigations, assisted in autopsies, drawn toxicology samples, collected information and evidence at death scenes, completed reports and filed death certificates with the State of Washington.
Bill Leach is certified as a Medical legal Death Investigator by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, and it is the highest certification you can hold. He is a fire investigator, a successful small business owner and a volunteer with a local business supporting the Hospice House.
Retired Benton County coroners, Rick Corson and Floyd Johnson, coroners from around the state, and the local Republican Party also endorse Bill Leach.
Bill Leach won the primary, and now I am asking you to join me in voting for Bill Leach as your next Benton County coroner.
John Hansens, Benton County coroner, Richland
