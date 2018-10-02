Letter: Keep Klippert as 8th representative

I am writing today because we need to retain Brad Klippert as our state representative for Legislative District 8.
Brad Klippert is an outstanding representative of our community. He has led a life of service as a deputy sheriff, Washington State Guardsman and as our state representative for Legislative District 8. He is a principled man who tirelessly defends our liberties and prevents unnecessary intrusion of government into our lives.
We need principled leaders like Brad. Brad is approachable and forthright. He brings a generous spirit to his service to our community. He is a non-politician in a political office. We need to re-elect Brad, as our state representative for Legislative District 8. Voting is our duty. Voting is free. Voting keeps us free. We control the destiny of our state and country.
Dennis Walters, Retired Electrical Engineer, longtime resident of Richland
