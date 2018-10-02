Letter: Newhouse doesn’t deserve anything

Dan Newhouse may be a good person, but he does not “deserve” anything, least of all a return trip to Congress. He has been there two terms and the editorial board was hard pressed to come up with anything he has done for the people of his district.
Does he come to the Tri Cities and hold open discussions with about half of his constituents here or does he sneak around to photo opportunities at invitation-only events?
Instead of taking a stand on immigration reform by signing the discharge petition, Newhouse “talked” with Trump and we all know how effective that is. Additionally, how many of you have limited liability companies (LLCs) like those Newhouse has for his businesses so you can take advantage of the massive tax cut he and his fellow Republicans pushed through?
If you want a do-nothing rubber stamp of the current administration policies, vote Newhouse. If you want someone to represent all the 4th District and provide a balance on the current administration policies, vote Brown. It is your choice, but you must vote to be heard!
Bob Slovic, Richland
