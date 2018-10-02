Letter: Woman disgusted with Democrats

I am so disgusted by the charade surrounding Judge Kavannaugh that I will never vote for a Democrat again. This attack by the left is so hypocritical. Where were all the calls for an FBI investigation when the sexual predator, Bill Clinton,was sexually assaulting and raping women? Oh, I forget, it was a “vast right wing conspiracy” according to his wife and the left. How convenient memories can be adjusted to fit any narrative the left can conjure up.
For the last 20 years of my career, I investigated sexual and workplace harassment. What I can tell you from this experience is that the majority of women can remember details and usually tell someone. I can also tell you that unfortunately people do lie and have motivations that are not clear.
I, too, in my early work life was sexually harassed and assaulted. I can remember vivid details of what happened and who I told. The allegations by Ms. Ford simply do not ring true based on her inability to recall key details and any corroborative evidence. The “Democrats” should be ashamed of smearing a person with no evidence to back it up. Absolutely shameful.
Marilyn Strankman, Richland
