Letter: UN laughed at Trump ‘humor’

On Sept. 25, Trump told a joke about all of his fabulous accomplishments as president of the United States. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” After a short delay due to translations, all the world leaders at the UN started laughing. Trump then said; “Americas, so true, didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.” And there was even more laughter. The world leaders were laughing at him not with him.
Ronald Moore, Richland
