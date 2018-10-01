Letter: Care at Kadlec second to none

Throughout my years in the Tri-Cities since 1959, I have heard many times how one should go to Spokane or Seattle for their hospital care. I just spent my third time in Kadlec, this time for a serious emergency.
The care I received there was second to none. In fact, one nurse I talked to was from another large city out of state and said she was amazed at the quality of the staff, facility and up-to-date equipment. She expected she might be coming to a small-9town hospital with an average facility and was thoroughly surprised at finding such a huge modern, up-to-date hospital.
The humane and warm approach to patient care was beyond excellent. The doctors and nurses were above top quality. I particularly want to thank Dr. Brown and nurses Jenifer and Abby Lyn on the fourth floor. What great people! I was pampered and cared for beyond any expectations. Thank you all very much.
I would highly recommend Kadlec to anyone for anything. I think it is the finest hospital in the Northwest. God bless you all.
L. Dale Hayes, Richland
Comments