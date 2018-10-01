Letter: I’m both confused and disappointed

I was both confused and disappointed that the Herald endorsed Dan Newhouse. Your reasons for endorsing him are: ‘“1. We think Newhouse will have a better chance than Brown of protecting Eastern Washington‘s interests. 2. Brown is passionate, Newhouse is poised.’ 3. Brown would be loud and forceful, while Newhouse is quiet and careful, (the squeaky wheel gets the oil) 4. Newhouse spoke to the president on trade issues personally and he was the only farmer ther room. 5. He fought hard to keep Hanford cleanup money steady. 6. He helped protect the Hanford Reach National Monument when it was in jeopardy, 7. He pushed back when the administration wanted to privatize the Bonneville Power Administration. 8. He has experience. 9. He voted ‘no’ on Immigration reform so he could be ón the team to work for new immigration (law). 10. He manages the line between party loyalty and local needs.
1) Why? 2, 3) sexist. 4) What really? 5,6,7) Christine could do the same. 8. In your own article, you said Christine could not be considered a rookie. 9) What are his convictions? 10) He voted 96.5 percent of the time for Trump’s agenda-managed?
Fern Blake, Kennewick
