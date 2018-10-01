Letter: Small best choice for commissioner

I’m writing to encourage your support of Shon Small for Benton County commissioner. Shon, currently in his 8th year as commissioner, has a proven record of accomplishment for our community. Our local economy is thriving and businesses are not being burdened with onerous regulations.
Shon is working diligently to help support all law enforcement agencies to eliminate gangs, street crimes and bolster the entire criminal justice system. Shon has fought hard for the Metro Drug Task force, mental health initiatives and for additional detectives for child sex crimes.
While Shon has been steadfast in his dedication to public safety, he has kept a keen eye on overall expenditures ensuring every tax dollar is spent wisely. Shon is hardworking, honest and dedicated to serving the best interests of Benton County citizens.
This community needs his valuable insight and astute administrative experience. Shon deserves and will appreciate your vote for re-election.
Bill Lampson , Kennewick
Comments