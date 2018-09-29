Letter: Children also need your attention

Morning musings: Every single day, my news feed is chalked full of posts about animals in need of rescue, foster or adoption. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the intent, but it really gets old after a while. Especially knowing there’s another population that needs our attention even more desperately.
What if children orphaned or in foster care received that same kind of attention and care? If we were advocating, fund raising, training and preparing more homes and families to foster, adopt and be the forever loving homes, these children can only dream about? We’re talking about precious human lives and souls, desperately in need of our unconditional love and support. Sure, this path isn’t for everyone, but I think we could do a much better job serving the youth and young in our own communities.
“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
~James 1:27 NIV
Rachel Bowman, Richland
