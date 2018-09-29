Letter: Vote for Brown in 4th District

Let me tell why I support Christine Brown for Congress...
It’s not just the failure of Donald Trump as president, or even Donald Trump being an unprincipled, dishonest, and vile excuse for a human being. It’s about our current Congress, which endorses his recklessness by not offering a single word of dissent. It’s about the erosion of the system of checks and balances set forth in our Constitution.
What are Dan’s thoughts about the state of our foreign policy? Does he support building the wall? Does he think there is a deep state conspiracy against the president? Can he guarantee the integrity of my vote in November? What’s his problem with open town hall meetings?
There’s more to representing the 4th than farm bills. Many of us are convinced America is on the brink of disaster. By failing to address our concerns, you fail to represent us.
That’s why I’m supporting Christine Brown for Congress.
Richard K. Gleitsmann, Kennewick
