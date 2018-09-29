Letter: Vote for Klippert in 8th District

Our reliable representative to Olympia from the 8th Legislative District is Brad Klippert. Brad has worked tirelessly for the people to balance the budget, hold down taxes, and keep the Legislature accountable. He is always available to talk to constituents about their concerns. When I call him, he always say, “How may I help you?”
In addition to his legislative duties, Brad is a Benton County deputy sheriff and he is a colonel and coommander of the Washington State Guard. Thank you for your service, Brad.
Brad serves as ranking minority member of the Public Safety Committee. He also serves on the Judiciary and Early Learning & Human Services Committees. As an active member of the law enforcement community, Brad has sponsored or co-sponsored many bills aimed at reducing deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving.
Brad is a strong proponent of education; he supports good teachers and has worked as a school resource officer to help protect children.
Brad Klippert has excelled as our representative in the state legislature. We must vote for Brad so he can continue to represent us in Olympia.
Jerry Martin, Kennewick
