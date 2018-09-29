Letter: Raebel best for county coroner

My husband Con introduced me to Jamie Raebel some time ago because they referee high school basketball in the area. Because we know him and his qualifications, our family supports Jamie to be the next Benton County coroner.
His opponent knocked on our door yesterday, and when I apologized to him and told him that our house was a Jamie Raebel house, he responded, “too bad for you” before turning to walk away. I know that is not a correct statement about Jamie. He has spent countless years serving the public and his long successful career shows his commitment and dedication. Not only is Jamie a good investigator, his is a great leader. His work speaks for itself. His opponent’s career is nowhere comparable to Jamie’s.
Jamie is well respected in the legal community with some key endorsements from elected officials who will work with him in the coroner’s office. I know Jamie to be highly capable and competent and when elected, I know he will be gracious when he is dealing with the people he serves.
I would ask the voters of Benton County to join us in supporting Jamie for coroner.
Bette Higley, Kennewick
