Letter: Vote Small for county commission

Shon Small is a dedicated commissioner who has shown over the last eight years he is about making Benton County a safer place to live. Shon has worked to get funding for a mental health court to keep offenders out of jail and in treatment. This is what we need as we continue to live in a time when our kids have drills at school on sheltering in place. We need a commissioner who is supporting the very issue that continues to plague the country.
Shon has also been very engaged in making it possible to keep housing affordable in the county. Shon has supported smart growth in the past and will into the future. Please join me in supporting Shon Small for Benton County commissioner.
Duane LaPierre, Kennewick
