Letter: Disappointed by Herald’s choice

I have voted for Newhouse in the past and (living in Eastern Washington) was not surprised by the Herald’s recommendation. Nonetheless, I was disappointed by both the rationale and language used in the recommendation. The ability to work with our current president is of limited value, and bolstering that man’s dying support in Congress would be counterproductive. Furthermore, though I’m sure it was the not so meant, your “poised” versus “passionate” comparison sounds a bit sexist.
Ray Warner, Benton City
