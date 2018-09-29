Letter: Not much change over 200 years

With regard to the seemingly endless political controversy over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, I found words written by John Marshall, who was chief justice for many years during the early days of our republic, to be rather prophetic. He once said “it appears to me every day there is more folly, envy, malice and damn rascality than there was the day before and I think that plain downright honesty and integrity will soon be kicked out the door.”
It seems that very little has changed in America during the past couple of centuries.
Bob Dowle, Kennewick
Comments