Letter: He wants local sports coverage

I would like to echo the recent letter to you from Ms. Privette calling upon the Herald to start covering local sports again. I can't tell you how many people I have spoken to that are upset to the point of having already canceled their subscription or on the verge of doing so because of the Herald's decision to essentially terminate coverage of local high school sports games, standings, schedules, etc. Instead, we get reports on MLB, NBA and NFL scorers that no one reads and often are two days old. There is no reason for that, other than you're pulling them off a wire and not paying a reporter for these useless articles.
A local paper should cover local events, first and foremost. The Yakima Herald has found a way to continue to do this, and does an excellent job of covering local sports. I realize the print news industry is in a state of flux, but if the Herald wants to survive it should find a way to give readers what they want. I can tell you, many of your readers are lamenting your decision to cut local sports coverage.
Ryan Brown, Kennewick
