Letter: I’m fed up with I-1634 backers

Is anyone else getting fed up with the folks promoting initiative 1634?
The first ad I saw was a supposed grocery store owner, claiming that the “loophole” that allows for local governments to impose a tax on “groceries” would hurt hard working families.
The reality is that Seattle passed a tax on soft drinks and energy drinks, thus the largest contributor to the initiative are Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Red Bull attempting to thwart local government determination, on what they believe is best for their community.
These targeted drinks have little or no nutritional value, and are only less detrimental to the health of the consumer than alcohol, tobacco and marijuana, all of which are now legal but the state and or local governments have imposed a “sin tax” in an effort to curb consumption of these commodities, and thereby reduce the cost to society from their use.
Why not the same for these soft drinks? In fact, maybe the Legislature should look at removing them as eligible items to be purchased with food stamps?
Vote no on this initiative (and keep) allowing for local governing bodies to determine for themselves what is best for their communities.
Michael Lavering, Richland
