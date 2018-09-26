Letter: He sees a sinister plot from the Left

On Monday a week ago, a prominent radio host opined, “You just wait, as the credibility of Ms. Ford’s story deteriorates, the Left will magically uncover a new source with a similar (uncorroborated) accusation.”
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, this story magically appeared. If you do not believe that this is a massive coordinated attempt by the progressives and their supporters, your bladder must be bursting due to the amount of the liberal Kool-Aid you have been drinking.
This is the vilest, most politically motivated campaign to destroy the credibility, nay the life, of a very good man and superb judge. If you are a conservative or even and reasonable libertarian, you cannot in good conscience allow this miscarriage of justice to pass uncontested.
Your feelings of President Trump aside, I implore you to vote against the party that would destroy such a good man as Judge Kavanaugh. What liberals can’t legislate, they will adjudicate, which is why they are so desperate to avoid another conservative on the Supreme Court. If you allow them to continue to exercise this kind of control in this country, God help you. (If they obtain power, I won’t be able to say that.)
Rick Peenstra, Kennewick
