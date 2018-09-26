Letter: Go to bed earlier, sleepy students

From what I’m hearing, kids are wanting to start school an hour later because they are sleepy.
Why can’t they get enough sleep? Are there still not 24 hours in a day? Why are they so sleepy in the morning? Could it be that they spend sleep time texting, talking on their cell phones or playing games when they should be asleep?
When my kids were growing up, it was lights out at 8 p.m. They didn’t have cell phones and the other toys that kept them awake. I don’t think their future employers will adjust their work hours because they are sleepy. They had better get used to it.
Parents, lock up those toys and announce “lights out” and enforce it. The kids will scream and holler, but who is boss, you or the kids?
Lou Knesek, Pasco
Comments