Letter: List of why to vote for Republicans

Vote Republican if you:
1) Still think Mueller’s investigation of Trump is a “witch hunt.” 2) Don’t not believe in climate change. 3) Don’t believe the Russians interfered in our 2016 election. 4) Favor the use children/babies as hostages for political purposes such as immigration reform. 5) Favor endorsing congressional candidates accused as pedophiles (Roy Moore). 6) Believe Trump is not a moron (Tillerson), not an idiot (Kelly), not a fake/fraud/phony (Romney), not a 5th/6th grader (Mattis). 7) Believe Putin is our friend and our traditional allies are not. 8) Believe Trump is honest, credible and emotionally/intellectually stable. 9) Believe books by Comey, Woodward, Wolf, Wilson, Lee, etc., are fake news or fiction. 10) Sympathize with fascist/neo-Nazi philosophies. 11) Favor tax breaks for the upper 2 percent, then reducing entitlements for the rest of us to make up lost revenue. 12) Favor solving national and international issues via confrontation, antagonism, ridicule and lying. 13) Think voter suppression is okay within our democracy. 14) Favor using taxpayer money to bail out farmers hurt by Trump’s tariffs. 15) Favor eliminating consumer protections to allow abusive banking practices.
Reagan Republicanism is gone forever.
Carl Grando, West Richland
