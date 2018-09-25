Letter: Vote for I-1631 to cut climate change

My fellow Washingtonians, we have an opportunity this November to save the mountain snow that our farmers rely on for summer irrigation, that moistens the forests to protect them from fires, that sustains the fish in our rivers, and that is essential for winter recreation.
By voting for the carbon fee initiative, you are committing Washington state to reducing its carbon emissions for the sake of future generations. Although emissions from Washington are a small fraction of global emissions, U.S. business will demand a coherent national climate policy if Washington as well as California and other states have policies of their own. And we certainly can’t expect other states and countries to reduce emissions if we don’t do so too.
By passing I-1631, Washington State will not only do its part to reduce climate change. It will also improve air quality and health by reducing emissions of hydrocarbons and particulates, and it will reduce the flow of capital from the state as imports of fossil fuels decrease.
All of this is now practical because fossil fuel can be replaced with electricity and hydrogen fuel, and additional electricity can be generated by wind, solar and nuclear. Let’s do it!
Steven Ghan, Richland
