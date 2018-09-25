Letter: Standards wrong in Kavanaugh case

With the whole Brett Kavanaugh fiasco going on right now, some Democrats are putting him in a position where he is guilty until proven innocent. This is not how our judicial system works, by which I mean instead (the standard is) “innocent until proven guilty.” The founders knew the dangers of “guilty until proven innocent,” which is why they made sure in the Constitution and Bill of Rights to safeguard against that concept. The very fact that some Democrats are supporting the idea of “guilty until proven innocent” is foolishness.
The Democrats who support this view are foolish and don’t deserve your vote this November.
Kaleb Fisler, Kennewick
