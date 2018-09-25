Letter: Why impeach for doing great job?

This is pondering the Sept. 14 letter with the heading “Impeachment only path forward?”
How can anyone be impeached when he is doing a great job? Even under all the lies of the other party (the other party really is losing its objectivity). Our current president made our taxes lower. Unfortunately, at the same time, the Washington state governor raised our gas tax, and the opposing party blames our president instead of the governor. The previous president caused the division, didn't do anything with the school shootings, he also made same-sex marriage legal, and now they want pedophile marriages legal, so sad. We really have to vote the Democratic party out. (The previous president should have been impeached.)
Frank Shaw, Jr., W. Richland
Editor’s note: The state Legislature, not the governor, increased the gasoline tax. A governor can’t make legislative changes. He could have vetoed the bill, but it had support from both parties.
